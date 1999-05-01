A Bronx Tale

From an impresario of New York nightlife, sexy food with a Latin flavor.

Marcia Kiesel
May 01, 1999

One of New York City's hottest clubs isn't in Manhattan--it's across the Harlem River, and it's called Jimmy's Bronx Café. At this vast Latino restaurant and nightclub, you can salsa and merengue alongside the world-champion New York Yankees. There's even a chance you'll spot Jennifer Lopez or Sean "Puffy" Combs, who have both made cameo experiences. The music blasts, the crowd swings and suddenly it's 5 a.m. and your friends are pulling you out the door.

But before you dance, you have dinner. The charismatic owner, Jimmy Rodriguez, a Bronx native of Puerto Rican descent, is as serious about his restaurant's food as he is about his nightclub's groove. His chef, Luis Rivera, prepares succulent baby-back ribs glazed with guava paste and garlic; an excellent classic paella with chicken, clams and chorizo; and an astounding variety of plantain dishes, including delectable fried plantains--all surprisingly quick to make. If you turn on some salsa music while you cook, the beat will get you going even faster.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up