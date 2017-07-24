The 9 Cutest Cream Puffs of All Time

As far as cute desserts go, cream puffs are right up there with macarons and mini cupcakes. There's something so delightful about a fluffy little balloon of choux pastry filled with sweet cream. These cream puffs take that inherent cuteness to the next level, adding little faces, heartwarming smiles, and even snouts.

Simple Spoons' Matcha Cream Puff Monsters

There's something so endearing about this little one-eyed, green matcha monster, who kind of reminds us of Monsters, Inc.'s Mike Wazowski.

Shirohige Cream Puff Factory's Totoro Cream Puffs

Probably the most well-known cute-ification of the cream puff is at Shirohige's Cream Puff Factory in the Setagaya ward in Tokyo. They're famous for their widely Instagrammed Totoro cream puffs, with pointy ears and adorable little hats.

Dominique Ansel's Penguin Religieuse

Even celebrity pastry chef Dominique Ansel has gotten in on the cute cream puff game with these penguin religieuses (double-decker cream puffs). Last December, he released this little guy, who's filled with Mexican hot chocolate cream. We can't get over those earmuffs.

SweetHailey's Cream Puff Snowmen

Another cute little wintry cream puff option is this cream puff snowman from YouTuber SweetHailey.

Doux Amour's Animal Cream Puffs

At the Doux Amour Patisserie in Sydney, Australia's Queen Victoria Building, you can get colorful cream puffs shaped like ducks, penguins, octopuses (octopi? octopodes?), and so much more.

Sweet Essence's Panda, Keroppi & Turtle Cream Puffs

Australia's kind of killing it with the adorable cream puffs. Sweet Essence's Michelle Lu, a 16-year-old from Melbourne, made these smile-inducing matcha puffs of pandas and the Sanrio character Keroppi. Lu also makes little match turtles that are just way too cute to eat.

Hedgehog Cream Puffs from Nerdy Nummies and the Warp Zone

This one's a little more directly Pixar-related. In this video, YouTubers Rosanna Pansino of Nerdy Nummies (we've featured her work before) and the guys from The Warp Zone team up to make chocolate creampuffs inspired by Mr. Pricklepants, the hedgehog character from Toy Story 3.You might want to bookmark these puffs to make when Toy Story 4 comes out in a couple of summers. Word is he'll be a major character.