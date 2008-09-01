’70s Redux

In 30 years, these food and drink trends have come full circle.
Chefs with Mustaches
Then
Handlebar mustaches were de rigueur among top French chefs.
Now
Chefs like Rob Evans of Hugo’s in Portland, Maine, rock the modified goatee (right).Photo © Russell French Photography
Julia Child
Then
With her unmistakable warble and 6-foot-2 stature, Julia Child was the 1970s’ favorite food celebrity, with a new show and four new cookbooks.
Now
Box office giant Meryl Streep dons a wig and platform lifts to play Julia Child opposite Amy Adams as writer and blogger Julie Powell in the upcoming Julie & Julia, due out in 2009.Photo © Bachrach/Getty Images
Harvey Wallbanger
Then
Galliano, a vanilla-and-anise-flavored Italian liqueur, is the key ingredient in the Harvey Wallbanger, the era’s essential brunch cocktail.
Now
This fall, Galliano will reintroduce its classic formula. Mixologists are updating the cocktail, as in this Humpty Dumpty from Johnny Raglin at San Francisco’s Absinthe (right).Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Whole Grains
Then
Whole grains like farro, barley, spelt and quinoa are staples at health-food stores and hippie communes.
Now
This almond, shiitake and quinoa salad (right) is served at Chicago’s Aigre Doux. Top chefs are now exploring even more esoteric grains, like frik and teff.Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Judgment of Paris
Then
California wine earns international cred when Napa Valley’s Château Montelena and Stag’s Leap out-score some of France’s best in a 1976 blind tasting.
Now
Alan Rickman stars in Bottle Shock, Hollywood’s take on the controversial tasting. Another film, based on George M. Taber’s book Judgment of Paris, is in production (right).Photo © Chris Helcemanas Benge/Courtesy of Shocking Bottle LLC