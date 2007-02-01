6 Reasons We Love Jelly

Waiting-List Jam

Velvety and intense, Jam is simply the best jam we’ve ever tasted. Only 100 jars of this apricot spread are sold each year ($8 for 8 oz; welovejam.com).

Chewy Candies

Gummy worms have some new competition: Thames & Kosmos’s Candy Factory kit—with plastic molds, a thermometer and recipes—lets kids make adorable dolphins, dinosaurs, bats and more out of fruit juice and gelatin ($40; thamesandkosmos.com).

Marmalade Sour

Cocktail Trend

Recipe: Marmalade Sour

Ubiquitous on morning toast, fruit preserves have a new nighttime role as a cocktail ingredient. Jamie Boudreau, of just-opened Vessel in Seattle, incorporates orange-and-grapefruit marmalade into his Marmalade Sour. "The marmalade adds sweetness and tartness in one little go," he says. Boudreau’s next marmalade concoction: a cocktail made with ginger marmalade and rye.