6 Iconic Chef Dishes for Every Day

All renowned chefs have one dish that epitomizes their style and justifies their fame. Here, F&W simplifies those recipes.
© Quentin Bacon
José Andrés: Smoky Paella with Shrimp and Squid
© Quentin Bacon
Mario Batali: Bucatini all'Amatriciana
© Quentin Bacon
Bobby Flay: Chile-Honey-Glazed Salmon with Two Sauces
© Quentin Bacon
Charles Phan: Shaking Beef
Wolfgang Puck: Pork Schnitzel with Warm Potato Salad
Jean-Georges Vongerichten: Garlic Soup with Sautéed Scallops
