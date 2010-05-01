6 Iconic Chef Dishes for Every Day

All renowned chefs have one dish that epitomizes their style and justifies their fame. Here, F&W simplifies those recipes.

May 01, 2010

Jose andres

José Andrés: Smoky Paella with Shrimp and Squid

Mario Batali: Bucatini all'Amatriciana

Bobby Flay: Chile-Honey-Glazed Salmon with Two Sauces

Charles Phan: Shaking Beef

Wolfgang Puck: Pork Schnitzel with Warm Potato Salad

Jean-Georges Vongerichten: Garlic Soup with Sautéed Scallops

