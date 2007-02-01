6 Easy Ways To Do Good

Clean Sweep

Do you want floors so clean you could eat off them? Method does, so it created Omop, with compostable sweeping cloths, a washable mop pad and nontoxic cleaner ($25; methodhome.com).

Coffee Crusade

Coffee farmers in Rwanda haul 130-pound bags of beans. To help, Bikes to Rwanda, a Portland, Oregon- based nonprofit, will send 260 bikes to the country this year (bikestorwanda.com).

Raw Beauty

Urban Hardwoods reclaims fallen trees around Seattle and turns them into stunning tables (from $1,200; urbanhardwoods.com).

Kitchen Trend

Three Environmentally Friendly Countertops

Architect Maya Lin is a fan of IceStone’s recycled-glass-and-concrete countertops, made in a sunlit Brooklyn facility (from $90 per sq ft; icestone.biz). Eleek’s line of recycled-aluminum countertops won’t show fingerprints, unlike stainless steel versions ($95 per sq ft; eleekinc.com). Known for recycled-paper countertops, KlipTech Composites is launching a bamboo line that’s coated with a resin made from cashew-nut oil ($35 per sq ft; kliptech.com).