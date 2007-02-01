6 Easy Ways To Do Good

Ratha Tep
February 01, 2007

Clean Sweep

Do you want floors so clean you could eat off them? Method does, so it created Omop, with compostable sweeping cloths, a washable mop pad and nontoxic cleaner ($25; methodhome.com).

Coffee Crusade

Coffee farmers in Rwanda haul 130-pound bags of beans. To help, Bikes to Rwanda, a Portland, Oregon- based nonprofit, will send 260 bikes to the country this year (bikestorwanda.com).

Raw Beauty

Urban Hardwoods reclaims fallen trees around Seattle and turns them into stunning tables (from $1,200; urbanhardwoods.com).

Kitchen Trend

Three Environmentally Friendly Countertops

Architect Maya Lin is a fan of IceStone’s recycled-glass-and-concrete countertops, made in a sunlit Brooklyn facility (from $90 per sq ft; icestone.biz). Eleek’s line of recycled-aluminum countertops won’t show fingerprints, unlike stainless steel versions ($95 per sq ft; eleekinc.com). Known for recycled-paper countertops, KlipTech Composites is launching a bamboo line that’s coated with a resin made from cashew-nut oil ($35 per sq ft; kliptech.com).

