Wine Classics to Try: 1 Classic Wine, 2 Different Styles

Sparkling Wine

Old World: Champagne, France

NV Louis Roederer Brut Premier ($43)

Roederer’s basic brut Champagne is luscious, with aromas of peaches and fresh-baked brioche.

New World: North Coast, California

2006 Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs ($36)

Lemon and apple notes characterize this zippy bottling from one of California’s oldest sparkling wine producers.

Sauvignon Blanc

Old World: Sancerre, France

2008 Alphonse Mellot La Moussière ($38)

Smoky and herbal, with melon and lemon fruit, this is Sancerre at its best from a 19th-generation vigneron.

New World: Marlborough, New Zealand

2008 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc ($30)

Cloudy Bay made New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc famous for its citrus and green-pepper intensity.

Pinot Noir

Old World: Burgundy, France

2006 Louis Jadot Beaune Clos des Ursules ($60)

This tiny vineyard, owned by Jadot since 1826, produces a fragrant, wild-berry red with crisp tannins.

New World: Russian River, California

2007 Williams Selyem Westside Road Neighbors ($67)

From one of the defining California Pinot producers, this Pinot is classic Russian River Valley, with cola, dark cherry and black tea notes.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Old World: Bordeaux, France

2005 Château Lynch-Bages ($115)

Located in Pauillac, Lynch-Bages is one of the more approachable of the top Bordeaux châteaus. Its red is typically powerful but fleshy and full of rich black-currant fruit.

New World: Napa Valley, California

2006 Joseph Phelps Vineyards ($54)

Dense with ripe plum and blackberry fruit, Phelps’s bottling embodies the sweet generosity of Napa Cabernet.

