Wine Classics to Try: Austria & Germany

Austria and Germany are known for terrific white wines, like the Riesling and the Grüner Veltliner below.
Classic Wines from Austria and Germany:
2008 Weingut Bründlmayer Grüner Veltliner Kamptaler Terrassen ($24)
This affordable bottling of Austria’s signature grape (from one of the country’s top estates) is a reliably terrific introduction to Grüner Veltliner’s particular lime- herbs-and-stone appeal.
2007 Maximin Grünhauser Abtsberg Spätlese Riesling ($31)
The Grünhaus estate, in Germany’s Mosel region, was first planted over 1,000 years ago—in other words, it has a long history of growing great Riesling. Characteristic flavors of slate, lime zest and peaches inform this benchmark wine.
Wine Advice & Pairings:
