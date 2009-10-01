Wine Classics to Try: Austria & Germany

Classic Wines from Austria and Germany:

2008 Weingut Bründlmayer Grüner Veltliner Kamptaler Terrassen ($24)

This affordable bottling of Austria’s signature grape (from one of the country’s top estates) is a reliably terrific introduction to Grüner Veltliner’s particular lime- herbs-and-stone appeal.

2007 Maximin Grünhauser Abtsberg Spätlese Riesling ($31)

The Grünhaus estate, in Germany’s Mosel region, was first planted over 1,000 years ago—in other words, it has a long history of growing great Riesling. Characteristic flavors of slate, lime zest and peaches inform this benchmark wine.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

