5 Top Slovenian Wines by Ales Kristancic

Ales Kristancic’s wines are available in the U.S., but they may require some hunting. One good resource for finding wines is the website wine-searcher.com.

Ray Isle
April 01, 2009

Wine Genius of Slovenia

Plus: Ales Kristancic:
Wine Genius of Slovenia

  1. 2007 Quattro Mani Toh-kai ($11)

Kristancic makes this affordable, earthy white at Movia for the well-known Italian wine importer Domaine Select Wine Estates.

  • 2006 Movia Pinot Grigio ($29)

    • Kristancic’s lightly honeyed Pinot Grigio is much more complex and powerful than most.

  • 2006 Movia Sauvignon ($29)

    • Long-lasting and silky, this Sauvignon—which undergoes extended aging in oak casks—offers lots of grapefruit and citrus peel.

  • 2004 Movia Pinot Nero ($34)

    • This Pinot Noir’s luscious depth is surprising given Brda’s cool climate; the flavor suggests black cherries and wild herbs.

  • 2003 Movia Cabernet Sauvignon ($39)

    • Minty black currant notes are at the core of this aromatic red, which is only released after lengthy barrel aging.

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up