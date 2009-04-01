5 Top Slovenian Wines by Ales Kristancic





Plus: Ales Kristancic:

Wine Genius of Slovenia

2007 Quattro Mani Toh-kai ($11)

Kristancic makes this affordable, earthy white at Movia for the well-known Italian wine importer Domaine Select Wine Estates.

2006 Movia Pinot Grigio ($29)

Kristancic’s lightly honeyed Pinot Grigio is much more complex and powerful than most.

2006 Movia Sauvignon ($29)

Long-lasting and silky, this Sauvignon—which undergoes extended aging in oak casks—offers lots of grapefruit and citrus peel.

2004 Movia Pinot Nero ($34)

This Pinot Noir’s luscious depth is surprising given Brda’s cool climate; the flavor suggests black cherries and wild herbs.

2003 Movia Cabernet Sauvignon ($39)

Minty black currant notes are at the core of this aromatic red, which is only released after lengthy barrel aging.