5 Top Slovenian Wines by Ales Kristancic

Ales Kristancic’s wines are available in the U.S., but they may require some hunting. One good resource for finding wines is the website wine-searcher.com.
Plus: Ales Kristancic:
Wine Genius of Slovenia
- 2007 Quattro Mani Toh-kai ($11)
Kristancic makes this affordable, earthy white at Movia for the well-known Italian wine importer Domaine Select Wine Estates.
Kristancic’s lightly honeyed Pinot Grigio is much more complex and powerful than most.
Long-lasting and silky, this Sauvignon—which undergoes extended aging in oak casks—offers lots of grapefruit and citrus peel.
This Pinot Noir’s luscious depth is surprising given Brda’s cool climate; the flavor suggests black cherries and wild herbs.
Minty black currant notes are at the core of this aromatic red, which is only released after lengthy barrel aging.