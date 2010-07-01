5 Top Aromatic Wines

1. 2009 Bodegas Colome Torrontes ($15)

A wonderful buy from Argentina. The nose is exotic, almost Muscat-like, while the texture is bone-dry. A great aperitif.

2. 2008 Weingut Prager Smaragd Trocken Liebenberg Grüner Veltliner ($60)

A minerally Austrian white with potent aromas of tropical fruits and white pepper, Grüner Veltliner's signature note.

3. 2008 Dr. Loosen Ürziger Würzgarten Riesling Spätlese ($30)

Lush but racy, with notes of orange zest and spice; from German star Ernst Loosen.

4. 2008 Tablas Creek Côtes de Tablas Blanc ($25)

A white Rhône-style blend of Viognier, Grenache Blanc, Rousanne and Marsanne. It's ripe and aromatically intense, with juicy acidity.

5. 2004 Chateau Haut-Brion ($250)

One of the world's greatest wines, this Bordeaux is also one of the most complex, with gorgeously nuanced aromas of spice and dried fruits.

