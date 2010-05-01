5 Tips for Pairing Red Wine and Vegetables

Pairing red wine with vegetables can be tricky. Here, five fantastic combinations.

Ray Isle
May 01, 2010

Tomatoes, which are acidic, will taste better with a relatively acidic red, like a Sangiovese.

  • Pair dark, leafy greens like spinach or chard with light reds such as Gamay; greens make full-bodied reds too astringent.

  • Match mushrooms, lentils, miso and other earthy ingredients with an earthy red like Pinot Noir.

  • Tannins intensify heat, so for dishes with hot chiles, pour soft, fruity reds like Zinfandel.

  • Protein-rich vegetarian dishes (with cheese, for instance) often stand up to tannic reds like Syrah.

