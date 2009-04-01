5 Stellar Napa Cabernets

Here, five terrific bottles.

Lettie Teague
April 01, 2009

Bottles:

2005 St. Clement Napa Valley ($36)

A crowd-pleaser of a Cabernet, this wine is pretty, soft and delicious, with appealing notes of dark fruit and spice.

2005 O’Shaughnessy Howell Mountain ($75)

Enormously concentrated and rich; a true wine powerhouse with loads of tannins.

2005 Beringer Private Reserve ($115)

Beautifully integrated, it can age gracefully for decades but is remarkably accessible now.

2005 Lail Vineyards J. Daniel Cuvée ($125)

An impressive synthesis of structure with power, elegance and richness; a Howell Mountain standout.

2005 Spottswoode Estate ($130)

Refined, well-bred and very pure; a model of Bordeaux-style restraint, it has been compared to Château Margaux.

