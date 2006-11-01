5 Reasons to Wear an Apron

Kitchen Art

The Apron Chronicles, an exhibit of vintage aprons, includes portraits of the women who wore them. It travels to Wyoming's Art Association in Jackson Hole this month (apronchronicles.com).

Retro Chic

The new generation of domestic goddesses demand stylish aprons. Here are three fashionable ones to meet the need: Bella Pamella's kid-size Clementine ($28; bellapamella.com); Camp on Perry's Little Camper ($80; 212-463-0419); Delilah Crown's Partridge ($34; 415-765-9060).

Easy Bake

Now it's simple to make Rose Levy Beranbaum's famously meticulous desserts. The Cake Bible author just launched Rose's Heavenly Cakes, a line of extraordinary mixes (from $10; coastalgoods.com).