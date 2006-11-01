5 Reasons to Wear an Apron

Ratha Tep
November 01, 2006

Kitchen Art

The Apron Chronicles, an exhibit of vintage aprons, includes portraits of the women who wore them. It travels to Wyoming's Art Association in Jackson Hole this month (apronchronicles.com).

Retro Chic

The new generation of domestic goddesses demand stylish aprons. Here are three fashionable ones to meet the need: Bella Pamella's kid-size Clementine ($28; bellapamella.com); Camp on Perry's Little Camper ($80; 212-463-0419); Delilah Crown's Partridge ($34; 415-765-9060).

Easy Bake

Now it's simple to make Rose Levy Beranbaum's famously meticulous desserts. The Cake Bible author just launched Rose's Heavenly Cakes, a line of extraordinary mixes (from $10; coastalgoods.com).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up