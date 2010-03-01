5 New Eco-Style Favorites

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

1. Golden Bowls

Susan Dwyer of Chicago's Up in the Air Somewhere hand-molds clay and recycled paper into food-safe bowls and vases. She enhances the organic shapes of some pieces by covering them with ethereal gold leaf.

Photo © James Ransom

2. Bamboo Trays

Diane Ruengsorn of Domestic Aesthetic in Brooklyn, New York, creates contoured tabletop piecessuch as a topography-inspired sushi trayfrom sustainable woods like bamboo. She's now working with a sawmill collective in Mozambique to produce stunning wooden platters from fallen trees.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

3. Felt Mats

California designer and felt fanatic Josh Jakus, renowned for his woolly handbags and wine carriers, recently launched Fuz, a line of playful tabletop items made from excess industrial felt and recycled rubber. Each Hug set has four place matstwo with "boy" napkin-ring cutouts and two with "girls."

Photo © Dan Martensen

4. Reusable Bags

Emily Sugihara of Brooklyn- and California-based Baggu is known for the range of vibrant colors and patterns on her nylon shopping totes. New to her collection: sturdy Duck Bags made from durable recycled canvas.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

5. Calico Napkins

In Portland, Oregon, Plover Organic designers Marisa Kula Mercer, Sheila Mulvihill and Julia Wilbur produce luxurious table and bed linens from 100 percent certified-organic and fair-trade cotton. The patterns are block-printed by hand with low-impact dyes.





More Eco-Style Favorites