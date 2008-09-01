5 Napa Cabs You Need to Know

The ’80s were the dawn of the cult Cabernet era: the big, big reds that go for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars—if you can find them.
Araujo Estate
Araujo creates its coveted Cabs with grapes from a biodynamically farmed vineyard.
Colgin Cellars
Queen bee Helen Turley was the first winemaker here.
Grace Family Vineyards
Owner Dick Grace got a jump on the rest of the cult Cab gang—his first vintage was released in the mid-’80s.
Harlan Estate
Millionaire developer Bill Harlan created what many have called the ultimate Napa Cab.
Screaming Eagle
The cult Cab of all time. It has changed ownership, but individual bottles still often sell for four-digit figures.