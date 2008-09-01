5 Napa Cabs You Need to Know

Araujo Estate

Araujo creates its coveted Cabs with grapes from a biodynamically farmed vineyard.

Colgin Cellars

Queen bee Helen Turley was the first winemaker here.

Grace Family Vineyards

Owner Dick Grace got a jump on the rest of the cult Cab gang—his first vintage was released in the mid-’80s.

Harlan Estate

Millionaire developer Bill Harlan created what many have called the ultimate Napa Cab.

Screaming Eagle

The cult Cab of all time. It has changed ownership, but individual bottles still often sell for four-digit figures.

