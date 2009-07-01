5 Great Swiss Wines

Swiss Wines:

2007 Cave de la côte Oenoline la Côte ($18)

This light-bodied, refreshing white, from a winery on the shores of Lake Geneva, is made with Chasselas—Switzerland’s most widely planted grape.

2007 Robert Gilliard les Murettes Fendant ($28)

In the Valais region near the Italian border, Chasselas is called Fendant. Gilliard’s floral, citrusy bottling is a standout.

2006 Serge Roh Les Ruinettes Amigne de Vétroz Grand Cru ($40)

Also from the Valais, this silky, honeyed white is made with Amigne, a local grape. Bright acidity gives Roh’s full-bodied, semisweet wine a nice lift.

2007 Château d’Auvernier Oeil de Perdrix ($33)

Winemaker Thierry Grosjean produces this berry-rich, Pinot Noir–based rosé in a centuries-old castle. Oeil de perdrix (“eye of partridge”) refers to the earthy wine’s pretty salmon color.

2005 Caves Cidis Gamaret la Côte ($19)

Gamaret is a Swiss hybrid grape created in the 1970s by crossing Reichensteiner with Gamay, yielding spicy, rustic wines. Caves Cidis’s version is slightly smoky, with cassis notes.

More Wine Tips:

Rustic Food at Its Peak Dishes from the Swiss Alps 10 Top Wine Destinations