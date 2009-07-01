5 Great Swiss Wines

Few Americans even know that Switzerland makes wines. These delicious bottlings are available in the U.S. and are worth searching out.
Swiss Wines:
2007 Cave de la côte Oenoline la Côte ($18)
This light-bodied, refreshing white, from a winery on the shores of Lake Geneva, is made with Chasselas—Switzerland’s most widely planted grape.
2007 Robert Gilliard les Murettes Fendant ($28)
In the Valais region near the Italian border, Chasselas is called Fendant. Gilliard’s floral, citrusy bottling is a standout.
2006 Serge Roh Les Ruinettes Amigne de Vétroz Grand Cru ($40)
Also from the Valais, this silky, honeyed white is made with Amigne, a local grape. Bright acidity gives Roh’s full-bodied, semisweet wine a nice lift.
2007 Château d’Auvernier Oeil de Perdrix ($33)
Winemaker Thierry Grosjean produces this berry-rich, Pinot Noir–based rosé in a centuries-old castle. Oeil de perdrix (“eye of partridge”) refers to the earthy wine’s pretty salmon color.
2005 Caves Cidis Gamaret la Côte ($19)
Gamaret is a Swiss hybrid grape created in the 1970s by crossing Reichensteiner with Gamay, yielding spicy, rustic wines. Caves Cidis’s version is slightly smoky, with cassis notes.
More Wine Tips:
