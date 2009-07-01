5 Great Swiss Wines

Few Americans even know that Switzerland makes wines. These delicious bottlings are available in the U.S. and are worth searching out.

Megan Krigbaum
July 01, 2009

Swiss Wines:

2007 Cave de la côte Oenoline la Côte ($18)

This light-bodied, refreshing white, from a winery on the shores of Lake Geneva, is made with Chasselas—Switzerland’s most widely planted grape.

2007 Robert Gilliard les Murettes Fendant ($28)

In the Valais region near the Italian border, Chasselas is called Fendant. Gilliard’s floral, citrusy bottling is a standout.

2006 Serge Roh Les Ruinettes Amigne de Vétroz Grand Cru ($40)

Also from the Valais, this silky, honeyed white is made with Amigne, a local grape. Bright acidity gives Roh’s full-bodied, semisweet wine a nice lift.

2007 Château d’Auvernier Oeil de Perdrix ($33)

Winemaker Thierry Grosjean produces this berry-rich, Pinot Noir–based rosé in a centuries-old castle. Oeil de perdrix (“eye of partridge”) refers to the earthy wine’s pretty salmon color.

2005 Caves Cidis Gamaret la Côte ($19)

Gamaret is a Swiss hybrid grape created in the 1970s by crossing Reichensteiner with Gamay, yielding spicy, rustic wines. Caves Cidis’s version is slightly smoky, with cassis notes. 

