5 Great Belgian Ale Styles

Belgian beers have a terrific range of flavors. Here, five excellent styles.
Belgian Ale Styles:
Dubbels
Soft, rounded and malty, these dark ales tend to pair well with earthy flavors like mushrooms, roast pork and poultry.
Flemish Red Ales
These wood-aged beers are often bracingly tart. Bacteria in the wood, like brettanomyces"which winemakers hate," says Sang Yooncreate a bright cherry sourness that's great with succulent pork and duck.
Saisons
These rustic brews are subtly spiced with botanicals like coriander or orange peel. The grassy, earthy flavors work well with green vegetables.
Trappist Ales
Also called abbey-style ales, "these are the big red wines of Belgian ales," Yoon says. Usually dark, caramelly and nutty, they're delicious with roast lamb and cheese.
Tripels
Tripels are often brewed with spices like mustard seed. Lightly golden and frothy, they're perfect with spicy food. "They make great fire extinguishers," says Yoon.
