5 Great, Affordable Sparkling Wines

1. NV Canella Prosecco di Conegliano ($15)

The vineyards in Italy’s Conegliano region produce excellent Prosecco, like this Meyer-lemony bottling.

2. NV Ombra Rosé di Pinot ($16)

Pinot Noir gives this subtly strawberry-flavored rosé from Italy’s Veneto region its pretty ballerina-pink color.

3. NV Scharffenberger Brut ($19)

A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, this California Brut is creamy and full-bodied with tropical flavors.

4. 2007 Bisson Colli di Trevigiani Prosecco ($20)

Refreshingly dry and lime-scented, this Prosecco is produced by a winemaker who is also a wine-shop owner.

5. 2005 Llopart Brut Rosé Reserva ($20)

More red than pink, this stunning cava from a 600-plus-year-old winery has elegant strawberry and cherry notes.

