1978

A success around the world: California, the Rhône, Burgundy and Piedmont.

1982

The year that defined modern Bordeaux. Also great in Champagne.

1990

Another globally great year—Bordeaux, Burgundy, California, Rhône and Alsace.

2000

A terrific year for Bordeaux; excellent in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Alsace and Port.

2005

Spectacular in Bordeaux, Burgundy, the Loire, Germany, Tuscany and Rioja.

Plus: