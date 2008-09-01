5 Essential Websites

A paradigm of community journalism that dishes up recipes, video blogs and advice on issues like, “Why does orange juice taste so bad after you brush your teeth?”

A satirical blog about restaurants in big U.S. cities, notorious for its “Death Watch.”

Offers recipes and online classes; a discussion of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations TV show can run dozens of web pages.

The wine critic’s authoritative site has an online wine certification program.

A handsomely designed (mock New York Times) aggregator of media content.