5 Essential Websites

A 30-second guide to 30 years in food history: invaluable food websites.

Bryan Miller
September 01, 2008

chowhound.com

A paradigm of community journalism that dishes up recipes, video blogs and advice on issues like, “Why does orange juice taste so bad after you brush your teeth?”

eater.com

A satirical blog about restaurants in big U.S. cities, notorious for its “Death Watch.”

egullet.com

Offers recipes and online classes; a discussion of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations TV show can run dozens of web pages.

erobertparker.com

The wine critic’s authoritative site has an online wine certification program.

thefoodsection.com

A handsomely designed (mock New York Times) aggregator of media content.

