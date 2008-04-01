5 Best Wine Storage Solutions

1. Adjustable Shelves

These can be moved to accommodate cases of different sizes. Spon frequently installs drawer slides on the lowest shelf to make those cases easier to access.

2. Individual Racks

These allow flexibility in organizing: One row might hold wines from a single producer, or wines in a similar style. Each rack is usually deep enough to hold two bottles.

3. Coves

These long, shallow shelves have scooped-out bottoms that prevent bottles from rolling. Coves are very versatile—they can hold everything from half-bottles to six-liter imperials—and are great for showcasing star bottles.

4. Angled Rectangular Bins

This design stores bottles very efficiently, allowing them to nest in staggered rows. These bins usually hold either six or 12 bottles.

5. Diamond Bins

Ideal for storing nine or more bottles of the same wine. Aesthetically, the shape helps break up the visual monotony of a cellar’s horizontal and vertical lines.