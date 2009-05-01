5 Best Places to Study Wine

Here are five of the top schools in the United States for would-be wine professionals (or passionate amateurs) looking to get a thorough education in the basics.

Food & Wine
May 01, 2009

Top Wine Schools

Chicago Wine School; Chicago

Proprietor Patrick W. Fegan has taught classes in and around Chicago for over 30 years. His five-week introductory session is a good overview.

International Wine Center; New York City

Founded in 1982 and run by Master of Wine Mary Ewing-Mulligan, the center instructs students at all levels. Basic classes are on Saturdays.

International Wine Guild; Denver

This school, based at the Metropolitan State College of Denver, has sent several graduates on to high-profile wine careers.

Rudd Center for Professional Wine Studies, Culinary Institute of America; Napa

The Rudd center holds its four-day-long Discovering the Professional World of Wine class five times a year, often with Jeff Morgan as the instructor; the next session begins in mid-June.

Washington Wine Academy; Alexandria, Virginia

This suburban-DC school, staffed by top local wine writers and sommeliers, offers professional-certification classes as well as tours of local wineries and weekly wine-and-movie nights. 

Related Content:

Can Wine School Lead to a New Career?Can Wine School Lead to a New Career?Crisp New ChardonnaysCrisp New ChardonnaysPerfect Wine PairingsPerfect Wine Pairings 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up