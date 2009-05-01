5 Best Places to Study Wine

Here are five of the top schools in the United States for would-be wine professionals (or passionate amateurs) looking to get a thorough education in the basics.
Top Wine Schools
Chicago Wine School; Chicago
Proprietor Patrick W. Fegan has taught classes in and around Chicago for over 30 years. His five-week introductory session is a good overview.
International Wine Center; New York City
Founded in 1982 and run by Master of Wine Mary Ewing-Mulligan, the center instructs students at all levels. Basic classes are on Saturdays.
International Wine Guild; Denver
This school, based at the Metropolitan State College of Denver, has sent several graduates on to high-profile wine careers.
Rudd Center for Professional Wine Studies, Culinary Institute of America; Napa
The Rudd center holds its four-day-long Discovering the Professional World of Wine class five times a year, often with Jeff Morgan as the instructor; the next session begins in mid-June.
Washington Wine Academy; Alexandria, Virginia
This suburban-DC school, staffed by top local wine writers and sommeliers, offers professional-certification classes as well as tours of local wineries and weekly wine-and-movie nights.
