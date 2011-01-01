5 Best New Ski Resort Restaurants

Ski Resort Restaurants: U.S.

Park City, Utah

Montage Deer Valley This new slopeside ski resort high on Empire Pass has its own beekeeper, a huge spa and custom craft beers made with high-altitude hops (some from the resort's hop trellises). At Apex restaurant, chef Matt Leonard (a Mark Miller protégé) serves hearty dishes like Kobe burgers and gnocchi au gratin.



Vail, Colorado

The Sebastian The Sebastian is the first new ski resort in Vail Village in 43 years. Its restaurant, Block 16, has a deep wine cellar and an obsessively local menu, while its Frost Bar has one of Colorado's largest Scotch selections. Pop-up spas near popular après-ski hangouts offer massages and reflexology.



Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Truffle Pig Chef Ezra Duker's French Laundry training informs the haute dishes (foie gras in a jar) at this restaurant in a luxe new residential property at the base of Mt. Werner.



Breckenridge, Colorado

One Ski Hill Place This new ski resort at the base of Peak 8 has a bowling alley designed to look like a gold-mining shaft; T-Bar offers 40 beers on tap.



Mammoth Mountain, California

Slope Snacks New this season at Mammoth Mountain in California: snowcats selling burritos, tamales and churros. mammothmountain.com.



Ski Resort Restaurants: Foodie Heaven in the French Alps

Courchevel 1850 has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other ski spot in the world (seven at last count).

New Outposts from Three Top Paris Chefs

At Courchevel 1850, a ski resort popular with royals and Russian oligarchs, everyone's hungry for luxury. Which explains why so many top chefs have recently opened outposts there, including three Paris legends. In a dining room decorated with Saint-Louis crystal chandeliers and silk drapingsan homage to fashion-crazed Austrian Empress Sisi of BavariaPierre Gagnaire's new restaurant in Hôtel de Charme Les Airelles serves haute dishes like cream of crab soup with high-mountain honey. Skiers can eat Alpine tapas from Yannick Alléno, like ham-and-Gruyère tarts, at hotel Cheval Blanc on a terrace overlooking the ski lifts. And at his new chalet-style restaurant La Table du Lana, Guy Martin re-creates his beloved truffled veal from Le Grand Véfour in Paris

