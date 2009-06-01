Best Beach-Safe Wines

Wines for the Beach:

2008 Bandit Cabernet Sauvignon California

Bandit's medium-bodied, curranty Cabernet has a licorice hint on the finish. It's packaged in lightweight, recyclable Tetra Paks.

2008 Powers Cabernet Sauvignon Washington State

Powers's Cabernet has been a great value for several vintages straight, with dark, rich blackberry fruit and a subtle hint of spicy oak. Now it's available in a three-liter box (the equivalent of four regular bottles).

2010 Domaine le Garrigon Côtes-du-Rhône

Importer Wineberry packages several of its wines in attractive wooden boxes, among them this meaty, spicy, Grenache-based red from the Rhône valley.

Updated May 2011

More Summer Drink Tips:

