5 (Almost) Instant Soups

Taking a cue from frugal cooks everywhere, F&W’s Melissa Rubel ekes out enormous flavor from very few ingredients—even scraps like corn cobs.
Recipes:
Chicken Meatball–and–Orzo Soup
Melissa Rubel cleverly uses chicken sausage here: removing the casings, shaping the meat into balls, browning them and simmering them in chicken broth.
Black Bean Soup with Crispy Tortillas
This ultrasimple soup requires little more than a couple of cans of black beans, some onion and a bit of cumin.
Cabbage, Kielbasa and Rice Soup
Good sausage is an excellent time-saver, because the links are already spiced and seasoned.
Chickpeas and Swiss Chard in Parmesan-and-Sun-Dried-Tomato Broth
Top-quality jarred pesto is the key to this soup, contributing a lovely, herby nuttiness. Simmering the soup with a Parmigiano-Reggiano rind adds even more flavor complexity.
Smoky Ham-and-Corn Chowder
Simmering the scraps (the ham rind and corn cobs) in water makes a quick, tasty stock.