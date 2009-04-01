5 (Almost) Instant Soups

Related Content:

More Fast Soups Healthy Soups 20-Minute Recipes

Recipes:

Melissa Rubel cleverly uses chicken sausage here: removing the casings, shaping the meat into balls, browning them and simmering them in chicken broth.

This ultrasimple soup requires little more than a couple of cans of black beans, some onion and a bit of cumin.

Good sausage is an excellent time-saver, because the links are already spiced and seasoned.

Top-quality jarred pesto is the key to this soup, contributing a lovely, herby nuttiness. Simmering the soup with a Parmigiano-Reggiano rind adds even more flavor complexity.

Simmering the scraps (the ham rind and corn cobs) in water makes a quick, tasty stock.