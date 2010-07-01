5 Albariños to Try

2009 Salneval ($10)

The large Condes de Albarei winery produces this affordable, lemon peelscented white.

2009 La Cana ($17)

La Cana comes from vineyards planted only a mile or so from the Atlantic. More luscious than many Albariños at the same price, it has a lovely floral-citrus fragrance.

2008 Santiago Ruiz ($20)

Though in a lighter style, Ruiz's wine is subtle and layered, not simplistic at all.

2009 Do Ferreiro ($25)

Ferreiro is the Galician word for "ironworker," the profession of founder Gerardo Méndez's grandfather. This wine is powerful, citrusy and appropriately steely.

2008 Zarate El Palomar ($55)

Eulogio Botana makes a single 600- gallon barrel of this exotically spicy, single-vineyard white each year.

More Wine and Spirits Tips:

