5 Albariños to Try

Here, five terrific Albariños to try this summer.

Ray Isle
July 01, 2010

2009 Salneval ($10)

The large Condes de Albarei winery produces this affordable, lemon peelscented white.

2009 La Cana ($17)

La Cana comes from vineyards planted only a mile or so from the Atlantic. More luscious than many Albariños at the same price, it has a lovely floral-citrus fragrance.

2008 Santiago Ruiz ($20)

Though in a lighter style, Ruiz's wine is subtle and layered, not simplistic at all.

2009 Do Ferreiro ($25)

Ferreiro is the Galician word for "ironworker," the profession of founder Gerardo Méndez's grandfather. This wine is powerful, citrusy and appropriately steely.

2008 Zarate El Palomar ($55)

Eulogio Botana makes a single 600- gallon barrel of this exotically spicy, single-vineyard white each year.

More Wine and Spirits Tips:

Is Albariño the Next Great Summer Wine?Is Albariño the Next Great Summer Wine?Garden to Glass CocktailsGarden to Glass Cocktails Ultimate Summer Wine GuideUltimate Summer Wine Guide

Anthony Giglio on Chilling Wines:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up