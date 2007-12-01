Wild and Whimsical Style

Folkloric Plates

Iittala commissioned Finnish illustrator Klaus Haapaniemi to adapt traditional Nordic motifs for its “Taika” porcelain collection. From $24; iittala.com for stores.

Winged Tumblers

Vermont-based artist Laura Zindel has updated an 18th-century technique to transfer her pencil drawings of dragonflies and sparrows onto sturdy ceramic tumblers. $39 each;zindelceramics.com.

Super Bowls

Dutch designer Jorine Oosterhoff’s humorous “Mad Hatter” porcelain bowls look like they might walk across the table. From left: Mad, $250; Maddest, $282; Madder, $258;roseandradish.com.

China Spoons

These uniquely shaped spoons are hand-cutfrom vintage porcelain saucers by German designer Gésine Hackenberg. $257 for four; roseandradish.com.

Tasteful Cards

Letterpress Notes from Pancake & Franks feature graphic motifs such as Black Tea No. 192 and Delft Cup No. 193. $5 each; pancakeandfranks.com for stores.

Comic Cups

Pick Your Nosepaper cups named “The Cutie”or “The Leading Man” allow partygoers to try on new profiles. $8 for 24; urbanoutfitters.com.