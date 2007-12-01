Wild and Whimsical Style

Beautiful, playfully-designed dishes, stationery and more. Photographs by Gregor Halenda.

Christine Quinlan, Megan Krigbaum, Jen Murphy, and Nick Fauchald
December 01, 2007

Iittala commissioned Finnish illustrator Klaus Haapaniemi to adapt traditional Nordic motifs for its “Taika” porcelain collection. From $24; iittala.com for stores.Winged Tumblers

Vermont-based artist Laura Zindel has updated an 18th-century technique to transfer her pencil drawings of dragonflies and sparrows onto sturdy ceramic tumblers. $39 each;zindelceramics.com.Super Bowls

Dutch designer Jorine Oosterhoff’s humorous “Mad Hatter” porcelain bowls look like they might walk across the table. From left: Mad, $250; Maddest, $282; Madder, $258;roseandradish.com.China Spoons

These uniquely shaped spoons are hand-cutfrom vintage porcelain saucers by German designer Gésine Hackenberg. $257 for four; roseandradish.com.Tasteful Cards

Letterpress Notes from Pancake & Franks feature graphic motifs such as Black Tea No. 192 and Delft Cup No. 193. $5 each; pancakeandfranks.com for stores.Comic Cups

Pick Your Nosepaper cups named “The Cutie”or “The Leading Man” allow partygoers to try on new profiles. $8 for 24; urbanoutfitters.com. Metal’s Shining Moment

