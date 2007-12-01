7 Very Bright Ideas

Colorful and spectacular gift ideas from the editors of F&W. Photographs by Gregor Halenda.

Christine Quinlan, Megan Krigbaum, Jen Murphy, and Nick Fauchald
December 01, 2007

Cocktail Craft

Cocktail Craft

Artist Cal Breed of Orbix Hot Glass designs hand-pulled glass swizzle sticks that resemble candy canes. $65 for a set of four; 2jane.com.Lacy Mat

Lacy Mat

Lovelylovely’s oversize doily mimics lace but is actually durable, washable vinyl. $38 for a set of eight; 2jane.com.High-Design Dish Soap

High-Design Dish Soap

Stylish nature-inspired labels make Daub & Bauble’s new soap, dish detergent and lotions worth leaving out on the counter. $8 for soap, $9 for dish detergent and lotion; daubandbauble.com for stores.Tweet-Tea Bird

Tweet-Tea Bird

The platinum-glazed knob accentuates the birdlike shape of Terra Keramik’s curvy, handcrafted clay teapot. $106; terrakeramik.com.Sharp-Looking Knives

Sharp-Looking Knives

This great-value cutlery set from Henckels includes a peeling knife, two paring knives and a serrated knife, all with colorful handles.$20; bedbathandbeyond.com.Party Plastics

Party Plastics

Reusable plastic place settings include everything needed for entertaining: plate, knife, fork,spoon and even chopsticks and a toothpick. $14 for four;spoonsisters.com.

Eco-Friendly Boards

Recycline’s new antibacterial cutting boards are made from 100-percent-recycled plastic and are also recyclable. From $10; available at Whole Foods. Fantastic Food Discoveries

More Gifts: Fantastic Food Discoveries »

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up