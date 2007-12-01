Metal’s Shining Moment

An array of spectacular, metal gift ideas, from the superfunctional (professional-grade cookware) to beautiful and decorative (necklaces inspired by 17th-century serving ware). Photographs by Gregor Halenda.
Flatware to Wear
Necklaces from Demitasse Jewelry are inspired by items like a 17th century ice server and an 18th-century spoon and slicer. From left: $595, $765 and $795;twistonline.com.
Chain Links
Brooklyn-based designer Sarah Cihat asked metalsmith Michael Miller to dress up the hand-cast porcelain bowls from her new Dirt collection with edgy copper and brass chainwork. $600; mattermatters.com.
Campfire Chic
These sleek stainless steel, oil-burning “logs” from designer Carl Mertens provide a dramatic centerpiece. $340; gnr8.biz.
Lotus Menorah
Michael Aram’s organic-themed Lotus Blossom line now includes a handmade, nickel plated Hanukkah menorah. $220; michaelaram.com.
Professional-Style Cookware
Viking’s expanded cookware line features a three-quart sauté pan in seven-ply stainless steel and aluminum to evenly conduct heat. $230; vikingrange.com.
Iconic Coffeepot
Bialetti’s stovetop cappuccino maker now comes in a more versatile electric version. $140; williams-sonoma.com.
Magnificent Knives
Shun’s Kaji knives are made by folding layers of steel and nickel alloy around a metal core to produce an exceptionally durable blade, which is then attached to a water-resistant Pakkawood handle. $250 for an eight-inch chef’s knife; williams-sonoma.com.