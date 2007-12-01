Metal’s Shining Moment

Flatware to Wear

Necklaces from Demitasse Jewelry are inspired by items like a 17th century ice server and an 18th-century spoon and slicer. From left: $595, $765 and $795;twistonline.com.

Chain Links

Brooklyn-based designer Sarah Cihat asked metalsmith Michael Miller to dress up the hand-cast porcelain bowls from her new Dirt collection with edgy copper and brass chainwork. $600; mattermatters.com.

Campfire Chic

These sleek stainless steel, oil-burning “logs” from designer Carl Mertens provide a dramatic centerpiece. $340; gnr8.biz.

Lotus Menorah

Michael Aram’s organic-themed Lotus Blossom line now includes a handmade, nickel plated Hanukkah menorah. $220; michaelaram.com.

Professional-Style Cookware

Viking’s expanded cookware line features a three-quart sauté pan in seven-ply stainless steel and aluminum to evenly conduct heat. $230; vikingrange.com.

Iconic Coffeepot

Bialetti’s stovetop cappuccino maker now comes in a more versatile electric version. $140; williams-sonoma.com.

Magnificent Knives

Shun’s Kaji knives are made by folding layers of steel and nickel alloy around a metal core to produce an exceptionally durable blade, which is then attached to a water-resistant Pakkawood handle. $250 for an eight-inch chef’s knife; williams-sonoma.com.