Fantastic Food Discoveries

Delicious sweet and savory food gifts, from a whole hog (literally) to decadent cinnamon-candied almonds rolled in dark chocolate. Photographs by Gregor Halenda.

Christine Quinlan, Megan Krigbaum, Jen Murphy, and Nick Fauchald
December 01, 2007

Chewy Nougat

Chewy Nougat

Superfresh almonds and pistachios are handfolded into Poco Dolce’s slightly crumbly torrone bianco. $16 fortwo bars; pocodolce.com.Nutty Ice Cream Topping

Nutty Ice Cream Topping

Well Dressed Food’s honey-soaked whole pecans are a sweet-crunchy condiment ideal for pairing with ice cream, yogurt and cheese. $10for 12 oz; welldressedfood.com.Bacon Snacks

Bacon Snacks

The Grateful Palate’s airy chicharrones (pork rinds) crisp up when cooked in their microwave-popcorn-like bag.$3 per bag; gratefulpalate.com.Creamy Cheese

Creamy Cheese

Buttery Stichelton, a Stilton-like cheese from England,is made with raw cow’s milk. $32 per lb; zingermans.com.Cheese Party Platter

Cheese Party Platter

South African artisans produce Jacaranda Style’s pewter mouse cheese pin and pewter-and-hardwood cheese board. $39 for pin, $148 for board; jacarandastyle.com.Instant BBQ

Instant BBQ

Lobel’s succulent heat-and-serve, spice-rubbed beef brisket gets smoked for 14 hours and brushed with a vinegary mop. $140 for 5 lbs; lobels.com.

Sublime Chocolate

Ganache-filled Tiroler Edle chocolate bars from Austria are made with milk from the rare Tirolean gray cows. $9 per bar; formaggiokitchen.com.

Decadent Nuts

Coco-luxe’s Block Party Almonds are candied with cinnamon, rolled in dark chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder.$13 for 6 oz; coco-luxe.com.

Whole Hog

Iowa-based La Quercia will butcher entire acorn-finished Berkshire pigs, then send you the fresh and cured meats (and offal!) throughout the year. $3,300 for a 300-lb pig; laquercia.us.

Sweet Reads

Three terrific new inspirations for holiday baking: Jill O’Connor’s Sticky, Chewy,Messy, Gooey; George Greenstein’s Secrets of a Jewish Baker; and Alice Medrich’s Pure Dessert.Wild and Whimsical Style

