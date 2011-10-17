Zach Brooks: Food Blogger

These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

 

Zach Brooks: Food Blogger

Zach Brooks

 

Photo © Alexandra Penfold.

 

If chefs now think launching a food truck is a good idea, they may have Brooks to thank. Four years ago, the 34-year-old launched his Midtown Lunch website in Manhattan with the belief that a tasty, $10-or-less lunch is every office worker's inalienable right. Now he has thousands of followers with whom he shares his discoveries of schnitzel trucks and the like, and he has expanded to L.A. and Philadelphia.

 

Plus Go to Zach Brooks's blog to read more

 

More on Zach Brooks and Food Bloggers

  

 


Robert Litt: Urban-Farm Pioneer

 

   


 

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

 Jennifer Rubell

Jennifer Rubell

Siggi Hilmarsson

Siggi Hilmarsson

Sam Kass

Sam Kass

Zach Brooks

Zach Brooks

 Robert Litt

Robert Litt

Brett Beach & Tim McCollum

Brett Beach & Tim McCollum

Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald

Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald

Matt Timms

Matt Timms

 Michael Kirban & Ira Liran

Michael Kirban & Ira Liran

Emily Olson & Rob LaFave

Emily Olson & Rob LaFave

Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano

Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano

Matthew Cain

Matthew Cain

 Anya Fernald

Anya Fernald

Kenji Lopez-Altn

Kenji Lopez-Alt

Frances Ro

Frances Ro

Charles Bieler

Charles Bieler

 Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy

Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy

Tata Harper

Tata Harper

Annemarie Ahearn

Annemarie Ahearn

Minh Tsai

Minh Tsai

 Amanda Hesser

Amanda Hesser

Matt Jennings

Matt Jennings

Alison Pincus

Alison Pincus

Tracey Brandt

Tracey Brandt

 Rob Cooper

Rob Cooper

Christian Ettinger

Christian Ettinger

Peter Karpinski

Peter Karpinski

Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman

Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman

 Zac Triemert

Zac Triemert

Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien

Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien

Jeremy Tooker

Jeremy Tooker

   

  

  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up