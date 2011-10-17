These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Zac Triemert: Craft Distiller
Photo © Andrew Marinkovich.
Triemert, 36, helped rewrite Nebraska's Prohibition-era liquor laws to open the doors to craft brewers and spirits distillers alike. He makes his vodka, Joss, with organic Nebraska wheat and filtered water from the Ogallala aquifer; his barrel-aged, Cuban-style rum is set to be released this fall, followed by a Scottish-style single malt whiskey next spring.
Plus Go to the Lucky Bucket Brewing website
More on Spirits and Craft Brewing
Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien: Charitable Chefs
More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under
Jennifer Rubell
Siggi Hilmarsson
Sam Kass
Zach Brooks
Robert Litt
Brett Beach & Tim McCollum
Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald
Matt Timms
Michael Kirban & Ira Liran
Emily Olson & Rob LaFave
Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano
Matthew Cain
Anya Fernald
Kenji Lopez-Alt
Frances Ro
Charles Bieler
Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy
Tata Harper
Annemarie Ahearn
Minh Tsai
Amanda Hesser
Matt Jennings
Alison Pincus
Tracey Brandt
Rob Cooper
Christian Ettinger
Peter Karpinski
Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman