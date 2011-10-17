



Zac Triemert: Craft Distiller

Triemert, 36, helped rewrite Nebraska's Prohibition-era liquor laws to open the doors to craft brewers and spirits distillers alike. He makes his vodka, Joss, with organic Nebraska wheat and filtered water from the Ogallala aquifer; his barrel-aged, Cuban-style rum is set to be released this fall, followed by a Scottish-style single malt whiskey next spring.

