These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Tracey Brandt: Urban Winemaker
Photo courtesy of Tracey Brandt.
By experimenting with novel techniqueslike making wine using grapes growing wild on abandoned vineyard landTracey Brandt, 40, and her husband, Jared, are helping to change the way wine is made. They're also changing where it's made: They produce their distinctive Rhône-style bottlings in a warehouse in downtown Berkeley, California, in the heart of fast-growing urban-winemaking country.
Rob Cooper: Spirits Inventor
