Tracey Brandt: Urban Winemaker

Photo courtesy of Tracey Brandt.



By experimenting with novel techniques—like making wine using grapes growing wild on abandoned vineyard land—Tracey Brandt, 40, and her husband, Jared, are helping to change the way wine is made. They're also changing where it's made: They produce their distinctive Rhône-style bottlings in a warehouse in downtown Berkeley, California, in the heart of fast-growing urban-winemaking country.

Plus Go to the Donkey and Goat Winery website



More on Urban Winemaking

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Tracey Brandt