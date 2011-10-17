



Tracey Brandt: Urban Winemaker

Photo courtesy of Tracey Brandt.



By experimenting with novel techniqueslike making wine using grapes growing wild on abandoned vineyard landTracey Brandt, 40, and her husband, Jared, are helping to change the way wine is made. They're also changing where it's made: They produce their distinctive Rhône-style bottlings in a warehouse in downtown Berkeley, California, in the heart of fast-growing urban-winemaking country.

