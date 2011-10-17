



Tata Harper: Beauty Maven

Photo © Bona Park.



An up-and-coming skincare entrepreneur, the Colombian-born Tata Harper, 35, grows some of her organic ingredientscalendula, lavender, narcissus floweron her Vermont farm. Horrified by the chemicals in most creams, she spent five years researching all-natural alternatives. "Women should not have to be guinea pigs to be beautiful," she says.

Plus Go to Tata Harper's website



More on Natural Beauty Products

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Tata Harper



