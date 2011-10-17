These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Tata Harper: Beauty Maven
Photo © Bona Park.
An up-and-coming skincare entrepreneur, the Colombian-born Tata Harper, 35, grows some of her organic ingredientscalendula, lavender, narcissus floweron her Vermont farm. Horrified by the chemicals in most creams, she spent five years researching all-natural alternatives. "Women should not have to be guinea pigs to be beautiful," she says.
Annemarie Ahearn: Farm-to-Table Teacher
