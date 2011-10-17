40 Food Thinkers 40 and Under: Siggi Hilmarsson

These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Siggi Hilmarsson: Icelandic Yogurt-Maker
How often can one man claim to have brought a whole new food to the US? Iceland native Siggi Hilmarsson, 34, started making skyrthe thick, tangy yogurt of his homelandand single-handedly popularized it across America. Siggi's skyr uses skim milk from grass-fed, hormone-free cows raised near his New York production facility and natural sweeteners like agave nectar. Coming this fall: a drinkable yogurt.
