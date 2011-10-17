40 Food Thinkers 40 and Under: Sam Kass





Sam Kass: White House Food-Policy Adviser

Photo © Kevin Dietsch/Corbis.



Within three years, the 31-year-old Kass went from being the Obama family's chef to an unprecedented White House role that's a combination of chef, gardener, educator and policy adviser. He's working with First Lady Michelle Obama in her campaign against childhood obesityhe is a fierce advocate for improving school-lunch programsand inspiring other chefs to help.

Plus Go to White House blog to read more



More on Sam Kass and Healthy Eating Initiatives

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Sam Kass



