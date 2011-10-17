40 Food Thinkers 40 and Under: Sam Kass

These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Sam Kass: White House Food-Policy Adviser
Photo © Kevin Dietsch/Corbis.
Within three years, the 31-year-old Kass went from being the Obama family's chef to an unprecedented White House role that's a combination of chef, gardener, educator and policy adviser. He's working with First Lady Michelle Obama in her campaign against childhood obesityhe is a fierce advocate for improving school-lunch programsand inspiring other chefs to help.
Plus Go to White House blog to read more
More on Sam Kass and Healthy Eating Initiatives
- Art Smith's Cause: Childhood Obesity
- Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution
- Recipes to Please Children with Picky Eating Habits
- Sam Kass on Planting a Winter Garden
Next: Zach Brooks: Food Blogger
More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under
Jennifer Rubell
Siggi Hilmarsson