



Robert Litt: Urban-Farm Pioneer

Photo courtesy of Robert Litt.



When he opened the quirky Urban Farm Store last year in Portland, Oregon, the 39-year-old Litt officially became a trailblazer in the urban-homesteading movement. He and his wife, Hannah, supply aspiring chicken owners and postage-stamp-backyard gardeners with baby chicks, organic vegetable starters and bee-keeping equipment; their guide to raising chickens, A Chicken in Every Yard, will be published next year.

