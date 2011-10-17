



Rob Cooper: Spirits Inventor

Photo courtesy of Cooper Spirits / Eisenhut and Mayer Wien.



A third-generation distiller, the 33-year-old Rob Cooper is one of the most influential spirits makers in the country. His deliciously subtle St-Germain elderflower liqueurmade with petals picked by hand each spring in the French Alpspermanently altered the cocktail menus at bars everywhere. He aims to repeat the feat with Crème Yvette, a violet liqueur based on a long-lost Cooper family recipe.

Plus Go to the Cooper Spirits website



More on Spirits

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Rob Cooper



