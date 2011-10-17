These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Peter Karpinski: Hotel Restaurateur
Photo © Jeremy Bitterman.
A protégé of Philadelphia empire-builder Stephen Starr, Karpinski, 35, of Sage Restaurant Group, is bringing indie style to big hotel restaurants in cities often overlooked by other boutique hoteliers. Urban Farmer in the Nines hotel in Portland, Oregon, gets greens from local farmers; a market at Toasted Oak in Detroit offers wines that diners can drink at the restaurant for a corkage fee.
Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman: Eco-Salad-Chain Founders
