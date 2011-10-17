



Peter Karpinski: Hotel Restaurateur

Photo © Jeremy Bitterman.



A protégé of Philadelphia empire-builder Stephen Starr, Karpinski, 35, of Sage Restaurant Group, is bringing indie style to big hotel restaurants in cities often overlooked by other boutique hoteliers. Urban Farmer in the Nines hotel in Portland, Oregon, gets greens from local farmers; a market at Toasted Oak in Detroit offers wines that diners can drink at the restaurant for a corkage fee.

Plus Go to the Sage Restaurant Group website



More on Peter Karpinski & Hotel Restaurants

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Peter Karpinski



