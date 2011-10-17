These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman: Eco-Salad-Chain Founders
Photo © Bona Park.
Three years ago, when these Georgetown University classmates launched the quick-service salad shop Sweetgreen their senior year, they built in a serious eco ethos that's only gotten stronger. Backed by investors with environmental chops, including Stonyfield Farm founder Gary Hirshberg, the team built five DCarea locations in three years, with a Philadelphia expansion in the works. The restaurants run on wind energy, source local ingredients and send a fuel-efficient truck around the city selling organic frozen yogurt.
