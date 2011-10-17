These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Minh Tsai: Soy Artisan
Photo courtesy of Gabriel Schreiber.
Compared to processed tofu, the artisanal kind has an entirely different flavorand Minh Tsai, 39, is on a mission to prove it. He began selling his fresh-that-day tofu at the Palo Alto, California, farmers' market in 2004; today his company, Hodo Soy, sells soy-based products to dozens of stores on the West Coast, as well as world-class restaurants like Coi in San Francisco.
Amanda Hesser: Cookbook Author
