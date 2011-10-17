



Michael Kirban & Ira Liran: Coconut Water Popularizers

In the span of a few years, childhood friends Michael Kirban (photo), 35, and Ira Liran, 32, took coconut watera super-nutritious, low-calorie drinkand turned it into Vita Coco, the biggest company in the category, with celebrity investors like Madonna. Mixologists and chefs are using it for recipes, too, expanding its popularity beyond gym-goers and yogis.

