These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Michael Kirban & Ira Liran: Coconut Water Popularizers
Photo © Jordan Hollender, 2009.
In the span of a few years, childhood friends Michael Kirban (photo), 35, and Ira Liran, 32, took coconut watera super-nutritious, low-calorie drinkand turned it into Vita Coco, the biggest company in the category, with celebrity investors like Madonna. Mixologists and chefs are using it for recipes, too, expanding its popularity beyond gym-goers and yogis.
Plus Go to the Vito Coco website
More on Coconut Water & Trends in Food
Emily Olson & Rob LaFave: Online Food Scouts
More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under
Jennifer Rubell
Siggi Hilmarsson
Sam Kass
Zach Brooks
Robert Litt
Brett Beach & Tim McCollum
Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald
Matt Timms