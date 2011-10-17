These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Matthew Cain: Eco-Wine Importer
Each carton of Yellow+Blue wine Cain sells has a carbon footprint half that of the average bottle. Cain, 40, who has worked for renowned wine importer Kermit Lynch, sources high-quality organic wine from around the world, then ships it in bulk in Tetra Pak containers, reducing the amount of packaging and changing the image of boxed wine for the better.
