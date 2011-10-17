



Matthew Cain: Eco-Wine Importer

Each carton of Yellow+Blue wine Cain sells has a carbon footprint half that of the average bottle. Cain, 40, who has worked for renowned wine importer Kermit Lynch, sources high-quality organic wine from around the world, then ships it in bulk in Tetra Pak containers, reducing the amount of packaging and changing the image of boxed wine for the better.

