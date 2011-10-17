



Matt Timms: Contest Impresario

Photo © Mollye Chudacoff.



In founding Chili Takedown competitions, Matt Timms, 36, has created a new way for amateur cooks to become part of a food communitythrough raucous events that are part Pillsbury Bake-Off, part WWE match. Contestants compete in categories like "best lamb" or "best grits"all for the old-fashioned glory of winning before a crowd of their peers.

