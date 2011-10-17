These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Matt Timms: Contest Impresario
Photo © Mollye Chudacoff.
In founding Chili Takedown competitions, Matt Timms, 36, has created a new way for amateur cooks to become part of a food communitythrough raucous events that are part Pillsbury Bake-Off, part WWE match. Contestants compete in categories like "best lamb" or "best grits"all for the old-fashioned glory of winning before a crowd of their peers.
Michael Kirban & Ira Liran: Coconut Water Popularizers
