Matt Jennings: Chef & Cheesemaker

Lots of chefs make their own ricotta or chèvre, but few have gone as far or as deep as Matt Jennings, 34. Not only does he run an excellent cheese shop (Farmstead) and a bistro (La Laiterie) in Providence, Rhode Island, he also regularly collaborates with small farms on experimental cheeses. He worked with Dancing Cow Farm on its famed washed-rind Sarabande and innovates with other cheeses on his own, like dunking a wheel from a Wisconsin creamery in Belgian ale and wrapping it in hay.

