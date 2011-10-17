



Kenji Lopez-Alt: Food-Science Whiz

Photo courtesy of Kenji Alt.



An MIT grad and chef, Kenji Lopez-Alt, 31, has earned a fanatical following for his blog, the Food Lab, by demystifying cooking techniques like sous vide (his version involves a plastic cooler) and cheerfully creating a homemade In-N-Out burger. "Understanding what goes on behind a recipe is the best way to become a better cook," he says. "If you get why something works one time, you can do it again." His first book, The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science, comes out next fall.

