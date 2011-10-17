These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Jeremy Tooker: Coffee Craftsman
Photo © Eric Wolfinger.
Coffee's rising star, Tooker, 31, launched Four Barrel in San Francisco in 2008 and quickly started supplying prestigious restaurants like New York City's Maialino. A co-founder of Ritual Coffee Roasters, Tooker left to open Four Barrel, known for impeccable roasting of seasonal single-farm-origin beans. He also has a business relationship with Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Duane Sorensonwho is under 40 himself but already anointing the next generation of leaders.
Plus Go to the Four Barrel Coffee website
More on Jeremy Tooker & Coffee
- Best U.S. Coffee Bars
- 10 Coffee Buzz Words
- Drinks and Desserts That Make the Most of Coffee
- Perfecting Iced Coffee
Jennifer Rubell: Food Artist
More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under
Jennifer Rubell
Siggi Hilmarsson
Sam Kass
Zach Brooks
Robert Litt
Brett Beach & Tim McCollum
Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald
Matt Timms
Michael Kirban & Ira Liran
Emily Olson & Rob LaFave
Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano
Matthew Cain
Anya Fernald
Kenji Lopez-Alt
Frances Ro
Charles Bieler
Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy
Tata Harper
Annemarie Ahearn
Minh Tsai
Amanda Hesser
Matt Jennings
Alison Pincus
Tracey Brandt
Rob Cooper
Christian Ettinger
Peter Karpinski
Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman
Zac Triemert
Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien