



Jeremy Tooker: Coffee Craftsman

Photo © Eric Wolfinger.



Coffee's rising star, Tooker, 31, launched Four Barrel in San Francisco in 2008 and quickly started supplying prestigious restaurants like New York City's Maialino. A co-founder of Ritual Coffee Roasters, Tooker left to open Four Barrel, known for impeccable roasting of seasonal single-farm-origin beans. He also has a business relationship with Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Duane Sorensonwho is under 40 himself but already anointing the next generation of leaders.

Jeremy Tooker



