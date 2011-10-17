40 Food Thinkers 40 and Under: Jennifer Rubell

These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Jennifer Rubell: Food Artist
Jennifer Rubell, 40, creates the kind of interactive experiences that rarely happen at art gallerieslike encasing desserts in white balloons that guests have to figure out how to pop. In December 2010, at the Rubell Family Collection in Miami, she explored the meaning of perfection, inviting visitors to play Goldilocks in a room full of porridge and closets of brown sugar.
