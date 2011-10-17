40 Food Thinkers 40 and Under: Jennifer Rubell





Jennifer Rubell: Food Artist

Photo © Kevin Tachman 2010.



Jennifer Rubell, 40, creates the kind of interactive experiences that rarely happen at art gallerieslike encasing desserts in white balloons that guests have to figure out how to pop. In December 2010, at the Rubell Family Collection in Miami, she explored the meaning of perfection, inviting visitors to play Goldilocks in a room full of porridge and closets of brown sugar.

