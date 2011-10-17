



Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald: E-Entrepreneurs

Geoff Bartakovics (chief executive, 33) and Nick Fauchald (editor in chief, 31) founded Tasting Table as a food e-newsletter that scouts trends and discovers up-and-coming artisans, like a new charcuterie maker in Wisconsin. It has already signed on nearly half a million subscribers and expanded into five cities. Up next: Portland, Oregon.

