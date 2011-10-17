



Frances Ro: Housewares Hunter

Photo © Lisa Boyle Photography/Fissler USA.



Since taking over her father's Los Angelesbased importing business and department store a few years ago, the 34-year-old Frances Ro has brought incredible new kitchenwares to the USeverything from stellar pressure cookers and pots made by 165-year-old German company Fissler to ingenious soap-conserving sponges from the Japanese company Goodbye Detergent! "I get excited about things that are innovative, design-driven and, most importantly, things that solve a common problem," Ro says.

Plus Go to the Fissler USA website



More on Kitchenware

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Frances Ro



